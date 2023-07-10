New project begins to safen roads on U.S. 31-W Bypass

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Orange cones and flashing signs are lining U.S. 31-W Bypass due to a new construction project by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District Three

The project will leave safer roads for the section of roadway that statistically has high crash rates.

“One thing that really stood out to us with our engineers who were studying this section of roadway was the crash data,” said Public Information Officer for KYTC District 3 Wes Watt. “For the amount of vehicles on this section of roadway, which is about 18,000 vehicles per day, the crash rate was three times what similar roads that have that type of traffic is.”

The reconfiguration adds extra space for drivers without actually expanding the road. It will eliminate any drivers from turning left from a travel lane.

It means less unpredictable lane changes.

“The lane reconfiguration on the road will be restriping the current footprint of the road to three lanes. We will have a center turn lane, and we will have two travel lanes,” said Watt. “What that will do, that will eliminate a lot of the crashes that are happening from people switching lanes to go around somebody turning left.”

The roadway was already scheduled for repavement so by timing the two projects together, there’s no extra cost. The project is also only estimated to take under 2 weeks.

“This is a fast project. I know that Sunday night they were able to mill from the roundabout almost up to the intersection with 31-W and Broadway,” said Watt. “They’ve got to go to Lehman so we’re looking at two or three nights of milling and then probably have four nights of paving. If we can get the weather to cooperate., it’s going to be about a week (or) week and a half.”

