One of Bowling Green’s oldest homes now up for sale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boxwood, located at 1234 State Street, was built by John and Sara Clark in 1843.

Pleasant J. Potter and his wife, Julia, purchased the home from the Clarks in 1865, before he gifted it to his daughter as a wedding gift.

“The two years following Pleasant Potter gifting this house to his daughter, we found that he also built houses for these other children and gifted them plots of land,” said Chad Smith, who has worked in the home for 15 years.

Smith and his husband, Brandon Miller, who has worked in the home for eight years, have helped care for the house to tell these stories.

Both men said they estimate that 80% of the house is the same as when it was built in the 19 century. It was later renovated from the curtains to the carpets by the O.V. Clarks, who purchased the home nearly 100 years ago.

“We just take a little brush, a little vacuum and run around. It is a little more tedious work,” said Miller. “You have to give it a little fresh paint or something every now and then. A little scrape, a little paint, it is a labor of love.”

Smith and Miller said they work to keep the property as much of an artifact as they do a home.

“We preserve things as well as we can. We want to remember that the houses have to be lived in,” said Smith. “If something gets damaged, you can repair it. Do not let it stop you from enjoying the house.”

While the grandeur of the home may not be for everyone, Smith and Miller said that is fine by them because they are not looking for just anyone to take the home over.

“What we hope is to find a new caretaker who will just continue the work that we have been doing, and that the previous owners have done, and put their own mark on it,” said Smith. “Make it yours. Make it your home, but preserve the history of the families that have come here before.”

More information on the home can be found on Smith’s listing.

