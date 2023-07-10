Sports Connection: 7-9-23: BGKY Boxing

Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection First Segment
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Sports Connection 7-9-23: First Segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb breakdown the Hot Rods great week against the Asheville Tourists. Then they talk about the new Conference USA and the expectations for the upcoming football season. For this episode, they talk to BGKY Boxing Owner Zhock Mason and five boxers from the gym, Tony Music, Tristan “T” Applewhite, Devin O’Neal, Trevion Carver, and Phoenix Fuentes.

For more information on the organization to get involved or to attend the event head to www.facebook.com/BGKYBoxing or text the number (270) 421-2717 for tickets.

Sports Connection 7-9-23: Tony Music, Tristan Applewhite and Zhock Mason
Sports Connection 7-9-23: Trevion Carver, Devin O'Neal and Phoenix Fuentes interview

BGKY Boxing helps aspiring boxers reach their potential