Sunshine for your Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw showers and storms yesterday with highs in the upper 70s, today will feel much different with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle 80s.

High pressure takes over

Tuesday will be similar, but with highs nearing 90°! With temperatures increasing- be sure to stay hydrated, heat exhaustion can set in quickly. Rain chances will return by the time Wednesday rolls around, but it shouldn’t be an all-out wash-out. Better rain chances will arrive for Thursday as we say goodbye to the high pressure system in our region. Overall, a great couple of days to get outside, don’t forget the sunscreen as you spend time outdoors!

