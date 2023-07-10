Sunshine for your Monday!

High pressure takes over
By Dana Money
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw showers and storms yesterday with highs in the upper 70s, today will feel much different with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle 80s.

Tuesday will be similar, but with highs nearing 90°! With temperatures increasing- be sure to stay hydrated, heat exhaustion can set in quickly. Rain chances will return by the time Wednesday rolls around, but it shouldn’t be an all-out wash-out. Better rain chances will arrive for Thursday as we say goodbye to the high pressure system in our region. Overall, a great couple of days to get outside, don’t forget the sunscreen as you spend time outdoors!

