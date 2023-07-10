WKU Volleyball’s Alyssa Cavanaugh to be inducted into Conference USA Hall of Fame

(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball’s Alyssa Cavanaugh will be inducted to the Conference USA Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2023, Commissioner Judy McLeod announced Monday.

Cavanaugh becomes the first WKU student-athlete to be inducted into CUSA’s Hall of Fame, and just the third volleyball student-athlete in this the fifth class of Hall of Famers.

RELATED: WKU Volleyball legend Alyssa Cavanaugh passes away

Cavanaugh wore the Red and White from 2014-17, earning four AVCA All-America honors, including the first team nomination for the Tops.

She was also the 2017 AVCA South Region Player of the Year, the only non-Power Five student-athlete to receive the Region Award.

“So grateful that Conference USA has chosen Alyssa to be the newest Hall of Fame inductee”, said head coach Travis Hudson. “She was a young woman who left an indelible mark on Conference USA, Western Kentucky University, and all of Division I Volleyball.”

RELATED: Cavanaugh defined real strength through her journey

Cavanaugh’s list of accolades includes Conference USA’s Michael L. Slive Female Athlete of the Year (2017-18), four-time CUSA first team All-Conference, two-time CUSA Player of the Year (2016 & 2017), first WKU player to earn three All-America honors in a single season (2016: AVCA, VolleyballMag.com, PrepVolleyball.com), and CUSA Freshman of the Year (2014).

She ranks third in WKU Volleyball history with 1,816 career kills and fourth all-time with 3.78 kills per set across her career.

In total, she played in 139 matches as a Hilltopper and appeared in 481 sets.

She racked up 123 wins against just 17 losses – playing in every match but one across four years – and was a part of the program’s first class to appear in the NCAA Tournament every year of their career.

Cavanaugh, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter from Louisville graduated from WKU in May 2018 with a degree in recreation administration.

She was a regular on the WKU Dean’s List and CUSA Commissioner’s Honor Roll for her work in the classroom.

Following her graduation from WKU, Cavanaugh traveled overseas and competed in a professional tryout before being diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on Sept. 5, 2018.

She received a successful bone marrow transplant from her father, Eric, on Feb. 19, 2019.

After complications from treatment, Alyssa passed away on Dec. 25, 2020.

In 2021, C-USA announced the renaming of volleyball’s conference player of year award – to the Alyssa Cavanaugh Player of the Year.

