Woman indicted following 2022 crash near Warren Central High football field

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A woman was indicted last week in connection to a case where she allegedly left the scene of a car accident.

Cinthia G. Rangel, 26, of Bowling Green, now faces a multi-count indictment, which raises charges against her of first-degree assault, first and second-degree criminal abuse, leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, no operator’s license and two booster seat violations.

Rangel was arrested Jan. 3, 2022, after officers with Bowling Green Police responded to an abandoned vehicle call along Loop Street. The site of the crash was just behind Warren Central High School’s football field.

Police noted a blue four-door car appeared to have lost control, ran off the road into a ditch and rolled through some fencing along the school’s property.

Police found heavy damage to the car, blood in the front passenger seat and around the vehicle.

Officers responded to an address along Virginia Drive and found Rangel and two juveniles.

A 4-year-old was lying on the couch and had a “severe laceration to the left side of his cheek that went from his mouth, stopping at the base of his jaw bone/ base of his left ear,” according to an arrest citation. Police also noted they could see inside the child’s mouth and throat through the gash.

The child had a visible broken leg and bruising along with redness along their abdomen. Blood was also on their ears, the citation said.

Another juvenile had visible bruising on their chest and body.

Rangel told police she had driven to Greenview Hospital to seek medical care for the children but later left because she was scared she would “get in trouble.”

Police arrested Rangel and the children were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

The latest indictment says Rangel will be in court on July 24 at 2 p.m.

