Another beautiful day!

Lots of sunshine & highs in the upper 80s
By Dana Money
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another beautiful day is in play for today with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s!

Just like we saw yesterday, comfortable conditions will remain across the region thanks to a high pressure system that is camped out over our viewing area. WednesDAY looks nice as well with HOT temps in the lower 90s before winds of change arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing chances for rain and storms. A few storms may be on the strong side with some gusty winds, but we are not expecting widespread severe weather at this time. Scattered rain and storm chances will stick around through the rest of the week along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

