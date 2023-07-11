Barren County authorities seeking info after equipment damaged

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding information about an alleged theft and arson.

Officials suspect someone stole batteries and other items from an excavator owned by the Glasgow Water Company.

The theft and arson likely happened during the early morning hours of July 8, according to a GWC Facebook post. The excavator was on a job site.

“The total loss of this piece of equipment puts a strain on GWC’s construction abilities,” the post said.

Battery cables on the excavator were cut and there were signs of foul play, they said.

Anyone with information should contact the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 651-2771.

