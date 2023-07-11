Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles speaks at Kentucky Conservation District meeting in BG

By Lauren McCally
Jul. 11, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles was in Bowling Green on Tuesday to speak to those in attendance at the Kentucky Conservation District meeting.

In his speech, Quarles spoke about how far Kentucky has come as an agricultural state, agricultural education, all of the different local products that not only come out of Bowling Green, but out of the state as well, and the commonwealth’s creation of agricultural technology.

“If you’ve got a good idea in agriculture, and you want to take that idea from a concept to commercialize it, we’ve got the innovation grants ready to go,” Quarles said.

He also added that it is important to protect the soils of Kentucky for future generations.

“All of us are just temporary stewards of the soil,” Quarles said,” And we got to make sure that that we make sure that we keep those farms in good shape [as] we pass down to the next generation.”

He added that the start of the conservation movement started from the U.S. Dust Bowl.

“it was the largest manmade environmental disaster in US history,” Quarles said, “That’s what really started the conservation movement in America. Kentucky is the inventor of no-till corn. We continue to innovate production practices that are replicated around the world.”

As for what comes next, Quarles said he will have an announcement in the next few days, but plans on sticking with public service.

