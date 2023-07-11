Evans represents WKU as nominee for All State Good Works Team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU linebacker JaQues Evans has been named a 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works team nominee.

The junior from Dublin, Georgia was among 136 nominees recognized for outstanding service in their respective communities.

Evans has dedicated time to Hilltopper CLIMB’s “Pass it On” programming, which uses basketball as a vehicle to teach leadership skills to local elementary school students. He has also taken time to support other efforts in the Bowling Green and surrounding communities, including attending WKU Dance’s Big Red Fundraiser and spending hours at the Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green.

The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists. They look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.

In addition to former selection Tim Tebow and executive vice president and general manager for Allstate sales and distribution Troy Hawkes, the 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection panel members are: Zaid Abdul-Aleem (Duke, 1994 team); Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia, 1997, 1998); Brian Brenberg (St. Thomas, 2001); Mike Proman (Amherst, 2002); Wes Counts (Middle Tennessee State, 1999); media members Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN); Blair Kerkhoff (Kansas City Star); and Paul Myerberg (USA Today); 2023 AFCA President and Ouachita Baptist University Head Coach Todd Knight; and 2014 AFCA President and former head coach at Ithaca College, Mike Welch.

After the final team members are announced in September, fans can vote for this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through the official page on //ESPN.com/allstate.

”These players embody the best of what college football stands for: character, selflessness and the willingness to serve and give to others,” AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. “The AFCA proudly stands alongside Allstate and each of these players’ families and communities to applaud their inspirational work.”

