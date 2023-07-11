Family of Oldham County teacher killed in Washington, D.C. responds to suspect arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the murder of an Oldham County teacher.

Maxwell Emerson, 25, was a teacher and wrestling coach at Oldham County High School. He was shot to death on the morning of July 5 while walking on the campus of Catholic University.

Metropolitan police said the man who shot and killed Emerson was seen on video walking with him before the shooting. The video also showed the shooting and the suspect running away from the scene.

Emerson was in the nation’s capital for the Independence Day holiday with his family and was on his way to a professional development workshop at the Library of Congress when he was shot.

“Our prayers have been answered,” said Steve Emerson, Max’s father, to WRC, the NBC-owned station in Washington. “We’re happy an arrest in the murder of our son has been made.”

Emerson’s sister, Ellen, told WRC the arrest is “a big relief.”

D.C. Metro police have identified the suspect as Jaime Macedo, age 22.

(Story continues below)

Pictures of the suspect related to the shooting of Maxwell Emerson (Metropolitan Police Department)

They say the arrest of Macedo was the direct result of a telephone tip from someone who recognized him on the city’s subway as being the person in the surveillance photos released by police following the shooting.

“We are so fortunate,” Emerson’s mom, Chandra Emerson, said. “People called in tips and made sacrifices of their own to find him.”

No reason for the murder was given, but in an interview with WAVE, Chandra said she received a garbled Snapchat message from Max before he was shot. She later realized the message was saying he was being robbed at gunpoint.

Macedo was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

”It brings as much justice as it can because we know we can’t Max back, so it can’t be a fair trade in any way shape, or form,” Chandra said.

Chandra says Macedo’s arrest brings some peace to the family, and it’s a step in the right direction toward their healing.

She said she hasn’t had much contact with D.C. police, but is thankful for the work they’ve been doing.

“When we did get the call from the lead detective, it was a very short call. They just said they made an arrest and that we would no longer be dealing with the investigative side, it would go on into the court system,” Chandra said.

Police arrested Macedo within a week of the shooting. The speedy arrest is something the Emerson family isn’t taking for granted.

“There are lots of other people who are still waiting to find the people who harmed their children, and their brothers, and their fathers, and that kind of stuff,” Chandra said.

Oldham County High School is collecting condolence cards for the Emerson family this week.

The school said people are welcome to drop their cards off from Monday, July 10, through Thursday, July 13, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Chandra said that kind of support is helping them get through everything.

“The love, and the kindness, and generosity,” she said. “The depth of what they’re willing to do to help us, to help preserve his memory. And to uplift his memory and to share how much that he meant to them.”

When the shooting first happened, there was some confusion about whether Emerson and Macedo knew each other.

Police said they were seen on video together, but Chandra said there is no way they could’ve known each other.

To make a donation to the Emerson’s GoFundMe, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.