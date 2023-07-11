Former Warren East Raider drafted by the Mariners

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ryan Hawks was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday.

Hawks just wrapped up his fourth year at the University of Louisville, and was the 247th pick overall.

His accolades date back to his time at Warren East High School where he was a four-year letter winner, the 2018 Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year, and helped the U.S. team win the gold medal at the 2018 COPABE U-18 Pan-American Championships. Hawks is also the third Raider to get selected in the MLB Draft under head coach Wes Sanford.

Hawks finished his prep career with the school record for wins, strikeouts, and innings pitched. He was also a three-time all-state selection.

Hawks made 15 appearances on the mound including 14 starts in 2023. He finished 5-3 with a 4.58 ERA, and tallied 80 strikeouts in 76.2 innings.

Hawks with forego his two years of eligibility and sign with Seattle.

