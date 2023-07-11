Former Warren East Raider drafted by the Mariners

(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ryan Hawks was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday.

Hawks just wrapped up his fourth year at the University of Louisville, and was the 247th pick overall.

His accolades date back to his time at Warren East High School where he was a four-year letter winner, the 2018 Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year, and helped the U.S. team win the gold medal at the 2018 COPABE U-18 Pan-American Championships. Hawks is also the third Raider to get selected in the MLB Draft under head coach Wes Sanford.

Hawks finished his prep career with the school record for wins, strikeouts, and innings pitched. He was also a three-time all-state selection.

Hawks made 15 appearances on the mound including 14 starts in 2023. He finished 5-3 with a 4.58 ERA, and tallied 80 strikeouts in 76.2 innings.

Hawks with forego his two years of eligibility and sign with Seattle.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Two killed in I-65 wreck
Cinthia G. Rangel, 26, appears in a booking photo taken at the Warren County Regional Jail...
Woman indicted following 2022 crash near Warren Central High football field
The Boxwood, located at 1234 State Street, was built by John and Sara Clark in 1843.
One of Bowling Green’s oldest homes now up for sale
Man arrested after shooting his brother, Barren County officials say
Bowling Green Police officer injured in shooting at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road in...
Police release more details about officer-involved shooting in Bowling Green

Latest News

Nicole Whitson
Greenwood hires Nicole Whitson as new Lady Gator Volleyball head coach
WKU’s 2023 Cross Country schedule released
Evans represents WKU as nominee for All State Good Works Team
WKU Tennis earns ITA Academic Awards