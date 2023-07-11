Former WKU Volleyball players Ashley Hood and Lauren Matthews hosts elite skills volleyball camp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s not often you could have an opportunity to learn from legends, but that’s what up-and-coming volleyball players from around the region were able to experience, as former WKU Volleyball players Ashley Hood and Lauren Matthews held their second volleyball camp of the summer at the Southern Kentucky Elite Volleyball Academy (SKEVA).

The camps were two sessions for kids aged 10-12 and 13 and up. The first camp was on June 5, with the second one following a month later on July 10.

The WKU Volleyball legends taught the group of young players all aspects of the game including drills in passing, hitting, setting, blocking, Footwork, serving drills.

The passing drills were to work on creating angles with their shoulders and legs to get behind the ball and cut off attacks. The setting drills help with hand placement and get a nice touch on the ball. The hitting drills were to work on arm swings and developing the right foot work. Blocking drills work on hand positioning and the different ways to block. And the serving drills work on hand to ball contact and finding the zones to attack over the net.

“I hope that they just learn that there is always something new to learn and you can always get better at something. No matter if you are a passer, you can still get better at passing,” Hood said. “There’s no levels to it. There’s always so much more you can learn so I just hope that they never stop learning and that they know they can always continue to learn and get better at it.”

Part of being in the WKU Volleyball program means working camps around the area and that’s when it clicked in Ashley Hood’s head that giving back to the community is something she really wanted to have a hand in as she’s been a coach with SKEVA for two years.

“I think it started from the camps we did at Western because as players we do a lot of them,” Hood said. “It kind of gave me a little glimpse of how it impacted the girls and seeing how it felt good to give back to them and share some of the knowledge that we gained through Western. That kind of gave me a glimpse of the camp side and all of it.”

With the growing volleyball community around Southcentral Kentucky, part of that reason is the success of the WKU Volleyball program and it means the world to them that the girls who’ve watched them play want to learn from the former Hilltoppers as well.

“It means a lot, especially seeing a lot of familiar faces of girls that were at our games and that would come up and ask for pictures after the games or autographs,’ Matthews said. “From them watching us play to coming to our camp and wanting to learn from us, that means a lot. It just shows the passion that a lot of the girls around bowling green want to get better. It just shows that volleyball is growing in this community.”

Besides learning all the tangibles of the game, the pairs hope the girls learn there’s always room for improvement and to always have fun.

“If you really enjoy the sport and want to get better, stay the course. make sure you’re having fun with it,” Mathews said. “If you’re not having fun with it then there’s kind of no purpose because you’ll get burnt out pretty fast. Make sure you stay focused especially if you really want to do it but also have fun.”

Lauren has been playing professional volleyball since leaving WKU while Ashley has been coaching and working on pursuing her nursing dreams. But they both remain adamant on doing more camps in the future.

