GRECC to put mental health counselors in participating Green River region schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in six U.S. students between ages six to 17 experience a mental health disorder. It’s a staggering statistic, especially with back to school around the corner, but the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative is hoping to bring those numbers down.

Project ACCESS, which stands for “Acquiring Clinical Counselors for Equitable Student Services in Mental Health” sees GRECC partner with Western Kentucky University to recruit, train and hire 45 licensed mental health counselors to help at participating school districts in the Green River region.

“We’re going to be able to go to smaller school districts who may not be able to, who might not at this time have mental health providers and be able to put one in place to help meet the needs of these students,” said project Director Todd Hazel. “Attendance comes up, behavior is better and their mental health overall is better so they can be successful in school.”

GRECC received $13.9 million from Lieutenant Governor Jaqueline Coleman in May for Project ACCESS to be used over the next five years, though Hazel says the project will live beyond that.

“The great thing about this grant is, in most grants, after the grant is over the jobs go away,” Hazel said. “With this grant, the job will continue because there’s a partnership with GRECC and the district to maintain these mental health providers long term.”

Hazel said he hopes the new additions will help school guidance counselors and other officials who may feel bogged down by the emotional and physical workload of the job.

“This will be an extra set of hands that will be in that building, or in those buildings, to serve and help them serve,” Hazel said. “Instead of having one school counselor, you have one school counselor and a mental health counselor that can work together to do what’s best for that school or that district.”

The project will be starting out small in its inaugural year but Hazel hopes to grow it exponentially as time passes.

“We’re starting this year, we’re hoping to have five, and we’re going to add to that every year to be able to provide those services,” Hazel said. “So 45 long term mental health professionals beyond the five years is what we’re looking for.”

And Hazel says the project is still looking for candidates to fill those gaps.

“Our job is, we are currently recruiting students who have just graduated, who are getting ready to graduate. We’re actually looking at interns, students doing internships in these districts already, so that when they graduate, they’ll have a placement there,” Hazel said. “That’s what we’re doing to prepare and get these students ready so that they can start in these districts and serve them well.”

Hazel says the project is looking for someone with a master’s in subjects regarding mental health in the hopes of getting them in the schools as soon as possible.

Those looking to apply can contact the GRECC office at 270-563-2113

