Greenwood hires Nicole Whitson as new Lady Gator Volleyball head coach

Nicole Whitson
Nicole Whitson(Greenwood High School Athletics)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School announced Nicole Whitson as the new head coach of Lady Gator Volleyball.

“I am humbled to be able to continue the legacy of Greenwood Volleyball,” - Coach Nichole Whitson.

Whitson is a Warren Central High School and Western Kentucky University graduate.

She served as an assistant coach at Bowling Green High School for three seasons and has served as a coach for a local club team for five years.

Coach Whitson replaces Chandler Kinley who resigned in June.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Two killed in I-65 wreck
Cinthia G. Rangel, 26, appears in a booking photo taken at the Warren County Regional Jail...
Woman indicted following 2022 crash near Warren Central High football field
The Boxwood, located at 1234 State Street, was built by John and Sara Clark in 1843.
One of Bowling Green’s oldest homes now up for sale
Man arrested after shooting his brother, Barren County officials say
Bowling Green Police officer injured in shooting at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road in...
Police release more details about officer-involved shooting in Bowling Green

Latest News

WKU’s 2023 Cross Country schedule released
Evans represents WKU as nominee for All State Good Works Team
WKU Tennis earns ITA Academic Awards
Ashley Hood and Lauren Matthews hosts their second Volleyball camp