Greenwood hires Nicole Whitson as new Lady Gator Volleyball head coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School announced Nicole Whitson as the new head coach of Lady Gator Volleyball.

“I am humbled to be able to continue the legacy of Greenwood Volleyball,” - Coach Nichole Whitson.

Whitson is a Warren Central High School and Western Kentucky University graduate.

She served as an assistant coach at Bowling Green High School for three seasons and has served as a coach for a local club team for five years.

Coach Whitson replaces Chandler Kinley who resigned in June.

