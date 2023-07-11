Greenwood hires Nicole Whitson as new Lady Gator Volleyball head coach
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School announced Nicole Whitson as the new head coach of Lady Gator Volleyball.
“I am humbled to be able to continue the legacy of Greenwood Volleyball,” - Coach Nichole Whitson.
Whitson is a Warren Central High School and Western Kentucky University graduate.
She served as an assistant coach at Bowling Green High School for three seasons and has served as a coach for a local club team for five years.
Coach Whitson replaces Chandler Kinley who resigned in June.
