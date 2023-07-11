Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Kelley Hargrove

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From an early age, Kelley Hargrove has cared for animals. She now works as a veterinary technician at the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, specializing in the care of dogs with Parvo.

“They have no say so why they’re here. We just help them and nurture them and play with them and then hopefully find a forever home,” Hargrove said.

Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus spread from dog to dog by direct or indirect contact with their feces. Other animals that can be infected include foxes, wolves, skunks, and cats. Infection can be prevented by vaccination with mortality reaching up to 91% in animals that are untreated. Once infected, veterinary hospitalization is often involved.

Kelley has dedicated her life to providing treatment and care for dogs infected with CPV.

“Even on her days off, she’s coming in morning and night taking care of these babies,” said the director of the BGWC Humane Society, Lorri Hare.

What many people don’t know is that seven years ago, on her way to work, Kelley suffered a massive stroke that nearly took her life. She was unable to perform tasks that most of us take for granted. It was her passion for the dogs that helped her push through recovery.

“She knew that if she pushed and she learned to read again and she learned to talk again, that she would be able to come back to her job and help these parvo puppies survive,” said adoption counselor at BGWC Humane Society, Katlyn Hare.

Knowing all too well what it is like to be helpless and struggling for survival, Kelley’s resolve and dedication to the dogs was strengthened through her fight to recover.

However, it’s not just the dogs in the clinic that she has a love for.

“I want to give everything I can to every animal here,” Hargrove said. “The parvo dogs are just extra special.”

Her care for the animals also includes informing her interactions with their owners. To ensure that all their worries and concerns are addressed, she often calls them at least twice a day with updates and other information.

She tries to make the animals’ stay at the hospital feel like home. Sometimes even taking the animals out for overnight visits when they are well enough to travel.

“This is such a home for me and we just want to take care of all the animals,” Hargrove said. “Parvo dogs especially.”

