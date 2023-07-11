Jury decides Aretha Franklin will found in her couch is a valid document

Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan...
Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan Franklin, 28, stand for the jury during a trial over their grandmother's wills at Oakland County Probate Court in Pontiac, Mich., on Monday, July 10, 2023. Lawyers for two of Aretha Franklin’s sons urged a Michigan jury Tuesday, July 11, 2023, to declare a 2014 document as the music superstar's final will, saying there’s nothing legally significant about finding the handwritten papers in a notebook in her couch. (Sarahbeth Maney/Detroit Free Press via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ED WHITE
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A document handwritten by singer Aretha Franklin and found in her couch after her 2018 death is a valid Michigan will, a jury said Tuesday, a critical turn in a dispute that has turned her sons against each other.

It’s a victory for Kecalf Franklin and Edward Franklin whose lawyers had argued that papers dated 2014 should override a 2010 will that was discovered around the same time in a locked cabinet at the Queen of Soul’s home in suburban Detroit.

Aretha Franklin did not leave behind a formal, typewritten will when she died five years ago at age 76. But both documents, with scribbles and hard-to-decipher passages, suddenly emerged in 2019 when a niece scoured the home for records.

Franklin’s estate managers have been paying bills, settling millions in tax debts and generating income through music royalties and other intellectual property. The will dispute, however, has been unfinished business.

There are differences between the 2010 and 2014 versions, though they both appear to indicate that Franklin’s four sons would share income from music and copyrights.

But under the 2014 will, Kecalf Franklin and grandchildren would get his mother’s main home in Bloomfield Hills, which was valued at $1.1 million when she died but is worth much more today.

The older will said Kecalf, 53, and Edward Franklin, 64, “must take business classes and get a certificate or a degree” to benefit from the estate. That provision is not in the 2014 version.

Ted White II, who played guitar with Aretha Franklin, testified against the 2014 will, saying his mother typically would get important documents done “conventionally and legally” and with assistance from an attorney.

Franklin was a global star for decades, known especially for hits like “Think,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Respect.”

___

Follow Ed White on Twitter at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Two killed in I-65 wreck
Cinthia G. Rangel, 26, appears in a booking photo taken at the Warren County Regional Jail...
Woman indicted following 2022 crash near Warren Central High football field
The Boxwood, located at 1234 State Street, was built by John and Sara Clark in 1843.
One of Bowling Green’s oldest homes now up for sale
Man arrested after shooting his brother, Barren County officials say
Bowling Green Police officer injured in shooting at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road in...
Police release more details about officer-involved shooting in Bowling Green

Latest News

A cyclist finishes his ride early to beat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix....
Across the US Southwest, residents in desert cities like Phoenix are experiencing extreme heat wave
FILE - Ed Newby, owner of All Star A/C and Heating, works on an air conditioning unit on June...
EPA sets stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons used in refrigerators, air conditioners
An animal welfare check led deputies to find a dead dog, resulting in a man being arrested.
Sheriff says ‘cruelty to animals won’t be tolerated’ after finding dead dog locked in crate
FILE - The Statement of Facts supporting the arrest warrant for Matthew Jason Beddingfield on...
Man who stormed Capitol while free on attempted murder charge gets over 3 years in prison for riot