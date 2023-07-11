Kentucky Deaf-Blind Project saddles up with New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, participants in the Kentucky Deaf-Blind Project are learning about horses and independence.

Based at the University of Kentucky and made possible by a grant, the program aims to provide statewide assistance and training to persons who have a combination of vision and hearing challenges.

Each year, they hold a week-long camp in either Lexington, Louisville, or Bowling Green for their participants.

This year, they have teamed up with New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding. This is the first time they’ve been in Bowling Green since the onset of the pandemic.

“What we do is we provide horseback riding lessons to individuals with disabilities. We serve those that have behavioral, emotional, mental, and physical disabilities,” said Executive & Program Director for NBTR, Michelle Vise.

Today marked the second day of the camp where participants and volunteer therapists from various disciplines were allowed to interact with the program’s horses. They were allowed to groom, saddle, and walk the horses in preparation to take them riding along the trails at the facility.

However, this week is not just about riding horses.

“They’re going to go shopping. They’re going to go plan a meal and they’re going to go cook a meal,” Vise said.

The long-term goal of the program is to reinforce the understanding of responsibility, the essentials of communication, and personal independence. It is about enhancing their abilities instead of focusing on their disabilities.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.