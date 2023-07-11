Louisville Orchestra ‘In Harmony’ Tour scheduled to perform in downtown Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Louisville Orchestra is embarking on a “In Harmony” tour across the Commonwealth of Kentucky over the next two years with a stop including Glasgow.

As part of the tour, the orchestra will perform in Glasgow on Wednesday at the Glasgow Town Square.

The tour will feature orchestra musicians performing works that showcase the rich musical heritage of the state.

Beyond a performance tour, “In Harmony” is an initiative that aims to bring economic and artistic prosperity to all parts of the state.

Music Director Teddy Abrams will conduct the orchestra and be a piano soloist in Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

The concert will highlight the state’s musical legacy and traditional American tunes.

Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and arrive early.

“We are thrilled to have the In Harmony Louisville Orchestra tour perform in downtown Glasgow,” Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse. “This annual tradition brings joy and excitement to our community, and we are grateful for their continued presence. Their performance is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together and enjoy our beautiful downtown area.”

In addition to the concert, a children’s performance will take place at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library in Glasgow, featuring “Peter and the Wolf” arranged by Louisville Orchestra Musician Matthew Karr.

