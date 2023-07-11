One More Completely Dry Day

By David Wolter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Wednesday is going to be dry, but more rounds of showers and storms are expected as we get closer to the weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast is comfortable tonight as lows settle back down into the 60s. Wednesday looks mainly sunny and a little hotter as highs top out in the lower 90s. Scattered storms are possible later Wednesday night into Thursday morning before more storms try to develop during the afternoon.

The pattern shifts to a more unsettled phase later in the week and that means more...
The pattern shifts to a more unsettled phase later in the week and that means more opportunities for showers and storms.(David Wolter)

We stay unsettled for the later part of the week into the first part of the weekend. Now, with the storms we see, a few may be on the stronger side with gusty winds, but we are not expecting widespread severe weather at this time.

