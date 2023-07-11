One More Completely Dry Day
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast is comfortable tonight as lows settle back down into the 60s. Wednesday looks mainly sunny and a little hotter as highs top out in the lower 90s. Scattered storms are possible later Wednesday night into Thursday morning before more storms try to develop during the afternoon.
We stay unsettled for the later part of the week into the first part of the weekend. Now, with the storms we see, a few may be on the stronger side with gusty winds, but we are not expecting widespread severe weather at this time.
