Parents Grieving Together provides a community after the loss of a child

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The loss of a child can leave a family broken, searching for answers and support. A new support group in Logan County is building a community to help those families through those difficult times.

Sheryl Hubbard started the group Parents Grieving Together after the tragic loss of her daughter Tyra.

Tyra started having stomach troubles around 2017. Doctors did scans, finding nothing and diagnosing her with constipation. It wasn’t until February of last year that she had a colonoscopy and was diagnosed with Stage 3 Colon Cancer.

She loved to dance and sing. She made TikTok videos with friends. She never let anyone know the pain that she was going through.

“She would always encourage people to be who they were. She’d show people they were loved. She was an incredible daughter,” Hubbard said.

On October 4, 2022, Tyra passed away, just eight months after her diagnosis. She was 24 years old.

Having lost her own parents and sister, she said that the grief from losing her daughter was different. There was a depth to it that felt more profound.

“I didn’t get out of bed, cried every day. I was angry. I was angry at God and I felt really alone because every time I tried to think of my kid it reverts back to the moment she died,” Hubbard said.

She recalled well-intentioned advice from others trying to help her through feeling insensitive and isolated. Then there were those who would avoid her completely, not knowing what to say.

“I know the grief I was feeling, I felt like unless they lost a child of their own, they wouldn’t understand the grief I was feeling,” Hubbard said.

She finally got out to visit a therapist and was advised to look into grief support groups. However, there were none tailored toward parents who have lost children.

“If you’ve never been in that predicament of losing a child, you have no earthly idea of the pain that comes with that. Whether you get to say goodbye, whether you don’t get to say goodbye, just losing a child, in general, is the worst thing that can happen to anyone,” she said.

This inspired Sheryl to start Parents Grieving Together.

Initially, she posted on her personal Facebook page and other community pages to get a feel for the need in the community. Soon after, she was messaged by parents that were interested in getting together to talk about their losses.

Hubbard spoke with Tammy Wellman and Chris Rainwater of The Flying Pig Coffee Shop in Russellville who generously offered her a location to hold the groups.

She hopes that other parents in the area that have lost children will learn about and attend the meetings, even if all they want to do is listen.

“I hope that we can come together, help each other heal more being that we each understand each other’s grief,” Hubbard said. “All of us didn’t pass the same way but we still have one thing in common, parents that have lost children.”

The next meeting will be held July 30th from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Flying Pig Coffee Shop in Russellville.

