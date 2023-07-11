Police arrest man wanted for February overdose death

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A Bowling Green man was arrested Monday in connection to a February overdose death.

The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force and Kentucky State Police said they arrested Deandre Christian, 33, in connection to the crimes.

DTF detectives were attempting to find Christian for outstanding warrants issued in May on prior drug charges and the overdose death indictment.

Christian was detained late Monday evening after he walked into the Hyatt Place Hotel along Alumni Drive in Bowling Green, according to an arrest citation.

A uniformed trooper recognized him and yelled, “Stop Deandre. It’s the police.” He began to flee but was tased and detained.

Police found about 100 blue, circular pills in his jacket pocket. They had “M-30″ marked on them, which police said was consistent with pressed fentanyl pills.

Police also seized cocaine and $800 in cash from Christian, the news release said.

The DTF said the “fentanyl pills” are dangerous and have led to many overdose deaths.

Christian was lodged at the Warren County Jail on the indictment charges, fleeing and evading crimes and a slew of drug-related charges.

