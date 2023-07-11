Recognize her? Hopkins Co. deputies looking for shoplifting suspect

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a shoplifting suspect.

Deputies are hoping someone will recognize the woman caught on surveillance at the Walmart in Hanson.

She’s seen walking out with a large television in a cart.

If you have any information please contact Deputy Austin Scott at (270) 821-5661.

Hanson Walmart shoplifting suspect
Hanson Walmart shoplifting suspect(Hopkins Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Two killed in I-65 wreck
Cinthia G. Rangel, 26, appears in a booking photo taken at the Warren County Regional Jail...
Woman indicted following 2022 crash near Warren Central High football field
The Boxwood, located at 1234 State Street, was built by John and Sara Clark in 1843.
One of Bowling Green’s oldest homes now up for sale
Man arrested after shooting his brother, Barren County officials say
Bowling Green Police officer injured in shooting at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road in...
Police release more details about officer-involved shooting in Bowling Green

Latest News

Trillium Lane, Hunters Pointe Lane, and Fieldcrest Drive were just a few of the streets that...
Bowling Green residents talk in wake of recent vehicle break-ins and thefts
A woman told Franklin Police officers Daniel Estes had assaulted and strangled her, dumping her...
Franklin man charged with assault, stealing vehicle
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Kelley Hargrove
Sen. McConnell responds to Sen. Tuberville's white nationalism comments
Cameron calls for death penalty for those who kill Kentucky cops