Renewal Resource Day to help Southern Kentucky Medicaid recipients

Salvation Army
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Anthem Kentucky Medicaid and Community Inspired Solutions are joining forces to offer a resource fair to support Medicaid recipients and ensure that they are able to maintain healthcare coverage.

The Bowling Green Renewal Resource Fair will be Thursday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army at 400 West Main Avenue in Bowling Green.

According to a release, the Medicaid “unwinding” process is underway in Kentucky, putting 1.2 million Medicaid recipients across the state at risk of losing their healthcare coverage.

Anthem Kentucky Medicaid is connecting with members to ensure they are equipped with the tools and information to redetermine Medicaid eligibility upon state request.

A simple acronym, ACT, distills the redetermination process into three practical steps to be completed by members to determine Medicaid eligibility:

  • Address—make sure kynect.ky.gov has your correct mailing and email address, along with your phone number.
  • Check mail—you may receive a letter about your Medicaid or KCHIP renewal letting you know that you need to complete a redetermination form to maintain your coverage.
  • Turn the form in—if you get the form, fill it out and return it right away. This may help you avoid losing Medicaid or KCHIP.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Two killed in I-65 wreck
Cinthia G. Rangel, 26, appears in a booking photo taken at the Warren County Regional Jail...
Woman indicted following 2022 crash near Warren Central High football field
The Boxwood, located at 1234 State Street, was built by John and Sara Clark in 1843.
One of Bowling Green’s oldest homes now up for sale
Man arrested after shooting his brother, Barren County officials say
Bowling Green Police officer injured in shooting at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road in...
Police release more details about officer-involved shooting in Bowling Green

Latest News

Med Center Health
Med Center Health Doctor speaks about Sickle Cell disease
Med Center Health Hematologist, Oncologist explains Sickle Cell Disease on World Sickle Cell Day
People enjoying the great outdoors should be mindful this time of year as more ticks can be...
Don’t get ticked: How to stay safe during tick season
Med Center Health
Medical Center at Bowling Green invests in lung biopsy technology