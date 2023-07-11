Renewal Resource Day to help Southern Kentucky Medicaid recipients

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Anthem Kentucky Medicaid and Community Inspired Solutions are joining forces to offer a resource fair to support Medicaid recipients and ensure that they are able to maintain healthcare coverage.

The Bowling Green Renewal Resource Fair will be Thursday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army at 400 West Main Avenue in Bowling Green.

According to a release, the Medicaid “unwinding” process is underway in Kentucky, putting 1.2 million Medicaid recipients across the state at risk of losing their healthcare coverage.

Anthem Kentucky Medicaid is connecting with members to ensure they are equipped with the tools and information to redetermine Medicaid eligibility upon state request.

A simple acronym, ACT, distills the redetermination process into three practical steps to be completed by members to determine Medicaid eligibility:

Address—make sure kynect.ky.gov has your correct mailing and email address, along with your phone number.

Check mail—you may receive a letter about your Medicaid or KCHIP renewal letting you know that you need to complete a redetermination form to maintain your coverage.

Turn the form in—if you get the form, fill it out and return it right away. This may help you avoid losing Medicaid or KCHIP.

