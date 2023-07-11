Scottsville small businesses receive grants at First Friday Festival

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three local Scottsville businesses were awarded small business grants by the Heart of Scottsville for exemplifying the founding principles of First Friday.

E’s Place, The Pie Queen, and Oils & Turquoise each received a $500 grant during the First Friday Festival on July 7.

Heart of Scottsville Director Hannah Brooks said that each of these businesses utilizes their labor to help others succeed and these qualities are worthy of celebration and reward.

Elyse Clement, owner of E’s Place Kitchenware and Gifts and the Yellow Polka Dot Panini food truck, said that while the monetary reward is useful for a small business, receiving recognition as a community member meant the most.

“We’re still just kind of getting noticed, we haven’t been here a whole long time. People don’t know us because we’re not from Kentucky. We’ve only been in Kentucky a couple of years, and I think that being local, a lot of people like to shop local, and that is what our goal is,” Clement said. “Being able to give back to the community and do some things locally, that’s what we really like to do.”

Between managing customers and celebrating the day, Clement says that the gift came as a true surprise that day.

“I was shocked. I was actually in tears. I had no idea that it was going to happen, so when Hannah came in, I was completely overwhelmed. I had no idea,” Clement said.

Brooks said that the spirit of generosity at First Friday has no signs of stopping. The August 4 festival will include a giveaway of school supplies in preparation for the upcoming school year.

