Warren County Regional Airport hosts a four-day summer aviation camp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 10, the Warren County Regional Airport began its four-day annual summer aviation camp.

“It’s just a unique experience. They get to do the flight simulators, they’re in the classroom, but then they actually get to get in a real airplane. So not many kids in their lifetime get to fly an airplane and this is a smaller airplane. It’s just a really good experience for them,” said airport manager, Susan Harmon.

Campers will have the opportunity to sit through three courses presented by the Aviation Museum of Kentucky.

These courses will give each camper the opportunity to learn about aircraft instruments, engine and aircraft design, use of aeronautical maps for navigation, flight simulators, and flight planning, and assist in flying an airplane with an FAA Certified Flight Instructor.

All spots for the Summer Aviation Camp are filled for this year, but if anyone is interested in joining the waitlist for next year contact the office at (270)-842-1101.

