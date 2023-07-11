WCSO arrest two people on weapon and drug charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 10, Warren County Sheriff Deputies responded to Hayes Road in reference to possible stolen items and a drug complaint.

Once they arrived, deputies saw a motorcycle under a carport that matched the description of a motorcycle that had been reported stolen.

They made contact with Dennis Page and Samantha Hagan, both of Bowling Green, who had active warrants from Barren County for the theft of the motorcycle.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence where a large amount of Psilocybin Mushrooms (growing and picked), numerous gallon-size bags of marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, nearly 30 firearms, and two ballistic vests were located.

Page and Hagan were arrested on their warrants as well as Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Receiving Stolen Property (firearm), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Warren County Regional Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

