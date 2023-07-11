WKU Tennis earns ITA Academic Awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a successful spring in which the program achieved the third-highest win total in program history, WKU women’s tennis was named an ITA All-Academic Team and five Lady Toppers earned ITA Scholar-Athlete Awards.

To be honored with the team award, teams must have a GPA of 3.20 or above, while the Lady Toppers held a 3.72 team GPA.

“I couldn’t be happier to see the team, as well as the five individuals, honored by the ITA,” head coach Greg Davis said. “We strive for excellence every day, not just on the court, but in the classroom as well, and these honors are the reward for hard work.”

Individually, Sofia Blanco, Paola Cortez, Sunskrithi Damera, Samantha Martinez and Mariana Zegada were all honored.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, student-athletes must hold a GPA of at least 3.5 during the current academic year.

