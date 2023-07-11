WKU’s 2023 Cross Country schedule released

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Head cross country coach Ron Becht and Director of Track and Field/Cross Country Brent Chumbley announced the 2023 cross country schedule, Tuesday afternoon.

The Hilltoppers kick off 2023 on the road on Sept. 1, just South to the Belmont Opener hosted by Belmont University at Percy Warner Park in Nashville.

The Tops haven’t been back to Belmont since 2019.

Following the Opener, on Sept. 15, WKU will host its first regular season meet in over 10 years with the WKU Invitational, held at Hobson Grove Park in Bowling Green.

The halfway point in the Hilltoppers’ season will occur in Louisville, at the 22nd annual Live in the Lou Classic at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park on Sept. 30.

One of the largest meets in the country, the 8k (men) and 5k (women) race consists over 2,000 runners and the 2022 race for the Tops saw numerous season highs.

WKU will close out regular season competition at the Angel Mounds Invitational, hosted by the University of Evansville on Oct. 13.

For the first time since 2015, Bowling Green and the Hilltoppers will play host to the 2023 Conference USA Championship, held at Hobson Grove Park on Oct. 28.

Following the conference meet, a select few Tops will run in the NCAA Southeast Regional on Nov. 10, hosted by South Carolina Upstate.

