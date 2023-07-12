75-year-old delivery driver dies after industrial metal fell on him, coroner says

FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man was killed in what appeared to be a freak accident at an industrial plant in Kentucky Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, Edwin Hamilton was making a delivery to the plant when a piece of industrial metal fell on him when he was outside his vehicle, killing him.

His body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP performing rolling roadblock for crash investigation
Accident
UPDATE: Two killed in I-65 wreck
Cinthia G. Rangel, 26, appears in a booking photo taken at the Warren County Regional Jail...
Woman indicted following 2022 crash near Warren Central High football field
The Nashville-based health care operator said it discovered the breach July 5, which affects...
Information from 11 million patients may have been taken in breach, HCA Healthcare says
A search warrant was obtained for the residence where a large amount of Psilocybin Mushrooms...
WCSO arrest two people on weapon and drug charges

Latest News

The Storm-0558 hackers used forged authentication tokens — pieces of information used to verify...
Chinese hackers breached State Dept., other government email on eve of Blinken visit, officials say
A father and son were killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver.
Father, son killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver
Nearly $200 billion in pandemic unemployment payments ‘could have been improper’
Nearly $200 billion in pandemic unemployment payments ‘could have been improper’
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans
Improper Pandemic Relief Payments