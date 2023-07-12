Arts for All Kentucky executive director retires after over 30 years of service

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -After over 30 years of service to the Bowling Green nonprofit, Arts for All Kentucky, Delaire Rowe has announced her retirement.

Arts for All Kentucky, formerly known as Very Special Arts, serves children and adults with disabilities state-wide.

Their goal is to make all forms of art accessible to anybody that wants to pursue it, regardless of ability. Rowe has served as executive director of the nonprofit for 14 years and has held a position with the organization for at least 16 years prior.

Rowe says that before gaining a job as an artist in residence with the non-profit, she had no experience in education, or in disability services. While she held a master’s degree in fine arts, teaching art, particularly to those with disabilities, was a challenge. It was a challenge that she eventually welcomed, and that she soon grew to love.

“I think it was probably something that I discovered along the way. I may not have known it early on, but when I started getting involved working with individuals with disabilities, working with kids as well, it just seemed very natural,” said Rowe.

In her time with the nonprofit, she has had a lasting impact on countless individuals that have been a part of the program, something she says she will always be grateful for. According to Rowe, fine art is applicable to countless facets of everyday life.

“Sometimes people think of the fine arts as something that is extra, but in my mind, the arts are very useful, very practical, because they can serve so many different purposes,” she said.

While she has been successful in her career, Rowe believes that it would not have been possible without the guidance of the nonprofit’s former director, the late Jenny Miller.

“I was mentored, and I didn’t know that I was being mentored at the time, but my mentor for this particular position, and even getting into Very Special Arts, Arts for All, came from Jenny Miller,” said Rowe. “I tried to study what she had laid out, what had she already established.”

She now hopes that her legacy on the organization will be the same foundation that Miller left, giving her replacement the tools to continue to build Arts for All Kentucky for years to come.

“Things change throughout time, and things do need to be transformed to continue growing. So, what I hope is that I’ve laid the foundation, and that will be my legacy, for the next person to come along and say, ‘Okay this is what was done before me, how can I use this and make it grow, and move forward,” she said.

Rowe will officially retire from her role this fall.

