BGPD: Officer Davis ‘improving each day’ following shooting injuries

By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A Bowling Green police officer continues to show signs of improvement following a shooting last week along Russellville Road.

The Bowling Green Police Department said in a Wednesday Facebook post that Officer Matt Davis has undergone several surgeries. They said they have all been successful.

“He is aware of the support, prayers and fundraisers being conducted on his behalf in the community,” the post said.

Davis was shot during an altercation at Car-Mart on Russellville Road on Thursday, July 6.

He was transported to a hospital and was listed in critical condition just after the shooting.

Doctors continue to monitor his health and recovery, according to the Bowling Green Police Department.

A slew of resources have poured in for Davis and his recovery efforts. Find more about those efforts here.

Kentucky State Police’s Frankfort office is handling the investigation into the shooting.

Little information has been released about the incident. An unidentified male subject was pronounced dead at the Medical Center after the incident.

WBKO News has sent several requests for information about it to KSP’s Frankfort office to no avail.

