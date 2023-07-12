Bowling Green residents talk in wake of recent vehicle break-ins and thefts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s office is advising residents to keep their vehicles locked and be sure to secure valuables, after responding to several calls regarding vehicles being stolen or broken into in Bowling Green neighborhoods.

Trillium Lane, Hunters Pointe Lane and Fieldcrest Drive were just a few of the streets that experienced vehicle thefts or break-ins over the weekend.

“My wife left to get groceries and we noticed our mailbox was damaged, that’s the first thing we saw,” said a Hunters Pointe Lane resident who wished to remain anonymous. “We went to have a look at that, I just happened to glance up and I was like, ‘Oh my God, the car and truck are gone’.”

While the sheriff’s office reports a few of the vehicles were damaged to break in, some residents admit it was also a bit of bad luck.

“There’s one primary thing that we could have done differently, which is just make sure that the vehicle was locked or make sure that the wallet is not in the car,” said a Trillium Lane resident whose wife’s wallet was stolen from their car. “If the wallet wasn’t in there, we would have had nothing stolen at all. They left a ton of stuff that I consider valuable that they apparently didn’t, so it’s fine.”

“I got lenient as far as not locking up like I should,” said the Hunters Pointe Lane resident. “I meant to come back and get them, I totally forgot about my keys in the car. They got both my vehicles from that one key chain.”

Authorities were able to locate both vehicles, which are now back with the resident.

By and large, many residents in the neighborhood said they still feel safe, but may be taking some extra care moving forward.

“I mean, this is 2023. It’s not anything new. Just take precautions and be aware,” said Trillium Lane resident Cathy Rogers. “I hate to be that neighbor that watches out the window all the time, but I try to stay informed and keep up with what’s going on.”

Residents said authorities have been incredibly helpful with the situation and continue to check in with them while things are handled.

WBKO has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more details on the incidents but has not gotten a reply at this time.

