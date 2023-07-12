Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society declares Code Red due to overcrowding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society has declared a code red situation as they approach their maximum capacity limits due to overcrowding.

“In almost the 25 years that I’ve been here, I’ve only done this two or three times,” said the director of the BGWC Humane Society, Lorri Hare.

For the month of June, the shelter had 1,113 dogs dropped off at the shelter and almost 400 since July 1. If the trend continues, the shelter is looking at a potential 1,200 to 1,300 intakes by the end of the month.

“When we leave at the end of the day and we have no dog kennels open, and the following day we get 30 to 40 dogs in. It’s inevitable what’s going to happen,” Hare said.

The shelter is trying its best to avoid resorting to euthanasia, even lowering the adoption fee to $25 in recent weeks.

It is crucial for shelters to have as many adoptions as possible to avoid overcrowding in their kennels. However, the number of dogs they are taking in at the shelter is outpacing the number of adoptions.

Over a recent 10-day period, the shelter had 88 dog adoptions but had 141 dogs and puppies surrendered. Over that same period of time, they had 165 cat adoptions with 141 cats and kittens surrendered to the shelter.

“The reality is right now there are too many animals and not enough homes and we can’t adopt our way out of this or send animals to rescue to get us out of this,” said Hare.

Without serious change, the only way out of the situation will be to decrease the pet overpopulation problem through spay/neuter efforts in the community.

Help from the community is absolutely essential as the shelters are inundated with kittens and puppies from people getting pets and not having them sterilized in a timely manner. Some pet owners wait to have the procedure done, not realizing that cats can have kittens at 4 months old and dogs can have puppies at 6 months old.

The Humane Society has a low-cost spay/neuter clinic that charges $10 for cats and certain breeds of dogs, with other breeds of dogs ranging from $55 to $75.

“We’ve got to do whatever it takes to get these intake numbers to go down,” said Hare.

If you have questions, reach out to the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society via phone or email. You can also stop by any day of the week except Wednesdays.

For those unable to adopt, you can volunteer, donate, or educate.

“Everybody can do something,” said Hare. “If you know somebody that needs help, please educate them and let them know to reach out to us.”

