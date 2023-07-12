Franklin man charged with assault, stealing vehicle

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested Monday night after a woman told police he strangled and assaulted her.

According to court records, the woman told Franklin Police officers Daniel Estes had assaulted and strangled her, dumping her out of her wheelchair, and then stole her vehicle following an argument.

Police noted the woman had visible injuries.

The woman told police she and Estes were arguing over her phone possibly being stolen by him. He then dumped her out of her wheelchair several times.

Court records state when she got back into the wheelchair, the woman said Estes rammed her wheelchair into the wall causing minor injuries and then he strangled her.

Estes eventually wheeled her into the bedroom where she beat on the window to get the attention of neighbors, who called 911.

At the time the police were called, the woman told police Estes had left in her vehicle without her permission.

Police found him in Portland, Tennessee a while later and he was extradited back to Kentucky.

Estes told police he tried to leave to avoid getting mad but said the woman was in the way of the door.

He denied dumping the woman out of her wheelchair and putting his hands around her neck.

Estes was taken to the Simpson County Detention Center and charged with Assault (4th Degree), Strangulation, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Additional court records also showed that he was due back in court for a sentencing hearing scheduled on July 24 for a separate case of child sexual exploitation offenses investigated by Kentucky State Police.

