Hardin County residents killed in Monday crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) – Two Hardin County residents are dead following a crash along Shepherdsville Road on Monday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police said the crash happened in the 3600 block of the roadway around 6:07 p.m. EDT.

According to a preliminary investigation, Hunter Bailey, 27, was traveling northbound along Shepherdsville Road in a 2005 Toyota Corolla. For unknown reasons, he crossed the center line of the road and hit another vehicle.

Lisa Pearman, 54, was driving the other vehicle, a 2004 Ford Ranger.

Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

Pearman was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

KSP said the affected portion of roadway was closed for several hours while police investigated.

No further information was available.

