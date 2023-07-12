‘Impractical Jokers’ and ‘Misery Index’ star, Sal Vulcano to perform at SKyPAC

Ticket sales open on July 14.
Ticket sales open on July 14.(SKyPAC)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Impractical Jokers” and “Misery Index” star, Sal Vulcano will bring his 2023 comedy tour to SKyPAC on Friday Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

Vulcano is an improvisational and stand-up comedian, actor and producer, that is a member of the Tenderloins-a comedy troupe that includes Impractical Jokers co-stars: James Murray, Brian Quinn and formerly Joe Gatto.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 14, and are available online at www.theskypac.com, by phone at 270-904-1880, or in person at 601 College Street in downtown Bowling Green.

The SKyPACBox Office is open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays.

