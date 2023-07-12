Juveniles charged in connection to McCreary County murder being held in Adair County

(Action News 5)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEARNS, Ky. (WBKO) – Two juveniles charged with the murder of a McCreary County man are being held in an Adair County facility.

Kentucky State Police said they arrested a male juvenile after Robert L. Lowe Jr., 36, was shot on July 9. Another juvenile was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday.

The two juveniles are being held at the Adair County Youth Development Center.

McCreary County 911 officials were made aware of a dispute between Lowe and Gabriel N. Campbell, 42, also of Stearns.

A male juvenile shot Lowe sometime after that while he was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The shooting happened around 6:48 p.m. outside a residence along Wagon Ridge Road.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Two killed in I-65 wreck
Cinthia G. Rangel, 26, appears in a booking photo taken at the Warren County Regional Jail...
Woman indicted following 2022 crash near Warren Central High football field
The Nashville-based health care operator said it discovered the breach July 5, which affects...
Information from 11 million patients may have been taken in breach, HCA Healthcare says
A search warrant was obtained for the residence where a large amount of Psilocybin Mushrooms...
WCSO arrest two people on weapon and drug charges
Deandre Christian
Police arrest man wanted for February overdose death

Latest News

Hardin County residents killed in Monday crash
Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Clinton County
Ticket sales open on July 14.
‘Impractical Jokers’ and ‘Misery Index’ star, Sal Vulcano to perform at SKyPAC
Matt Davis, a police officer with the Bowling Green Police Department, was shot while...
BGPD: Officer Davis ‘improving each day’ following shooting injuries