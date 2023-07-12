Juveniles charged in connection to McCreary County murder being held in Adair County

STEARNS, Ky. (WBKO) – Two juveniles charged with the murder of a McCreary County man are being held in an Adair County facility.

Kentucky State Police said they arrested a male juvenile after Robert L. Lowe Jr., 36, was shot on July 9. Another juvenile was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday.

The two juveniles are being held at the Adair County Youth Development Center.

McCreary County 911 officials were made aware of a dispute between Lowe and Gabriel N. Campbell, 42, also of Stearns.

A male juvenile shot Lowe sometime after that while he was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The shooting happened around 6:48 p.m. outside a residence along Wagon Ridge Road.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was available.

