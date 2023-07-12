KSP performing rolling roadblock for crash investigation

Kentucky State Police
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 announced this morning that the Kentucky State Police will be conducting a rolling roadblock for a crash investigation.

The investigation is on I-65 southbound from Exit 20 to mile marker 10.

The cabinet reported that the rolling roadblock is expected to start at 9 a.m. and will take about 45 minutes to complete.

Drivers should expect delays.

