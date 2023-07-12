Local organizations preparing fundraiser for Officer Matt Davis

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been almost one week since Matt Davis, a Bowling Green Police Officer, was shot on Russellville Road while responding to an incident at Carmart. The shooting-related incident left the officer in critical condition.

The community of Bowling Green and South Central Kentucky has banded together to provide support to Davis, his family, and the Bowling Green Police Department.

The Fraternal Order of Police has set up a GoFundMe page and an official Independence Bank account to help pay for medical expenses, but the fundraising efforts do not stop there.

Eric Cotton, the owner, and operator of Cotton BBQ, is organizing a fundraiser in hopes to raise at least $20,000 for Davis and his family. He said there is no better way to help his community than through a little bit of love and a little bit of barbecue.

“To be able to put on a fundraiser like this was a no-brainer. It is the one way I am able to help by cooking barbecue through the barbecue community. We are able to do a lot with a little so you will have the most impact on Matt,” said Cotton.

Shawn Helbig, a National Trustee of the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police, is wanting to reassure people in the community that every penny raised will go directly towards Davis and his family, as he recovers from his injuries.

“Just know that the Fraternal Order of Police is going to take care of its member and any money you donate will go straight to Matt Davis,” said Helbig.

There are several members of the community involved with the fundraiser on July 13. Organizations like Houchens Industries are providing much of the meat being sold. There are several food trucks that will be in attendance selling food as well. According to Tony Rose, the Founder of the Stuff the Bus Foundation, the organization is donating $1,000 to Davis.

“It is just our way of giving back. They are there to give back to the community. They stepped up in a time of need to create something for this entire community to come together,” said Rose.

In addition to these many donations and organizations, there was an anonymous donation that covered around 75% of the meat that Cotton BBQ will sell at the fundraiser. The fundraiser has not even started, and Cotton said there are already over 200 orders that have been placed.

The fundraiser is taking place at the SoKY Marketplace on Thursday, July 13 from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., or until there is no food left to sell.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.