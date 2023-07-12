Man pleads guilty to charges related to 2021 truck crash

Donald L. Slusher, 50, of Knox County, plead guilty on July 7, 2023, to charges stemming from a 2021 crash in Taylor County.(Taylor County Detention Center)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – A Knox County man plead guilty in Taylor County to charges stemming from an investigation into a 2021 crash.

Donald L. Slusher, 50, crashed a commercial truck and trailer on March 25, 2021. Police said he was under the influence of drugs and driving above the posted speed limit when his truck and trailer overturned and hit other vehicles.

Slusher’s truck and trailer crossed the center line of the roadway along Kentucky 210 about nine miles west of Campbellsville. The truck hit four other vehicles head-on and killed Michael B. Heath.

A Taylor County grand jury indicted Slusher in March 2022.

He plead guilty July 7, 2023, to charges including second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, operating a commercial vehicle while under the influence and other traffic charges.

Slusher was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

