Michigan State hosts Universal Food Forum in D.C

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Michigan State University Assistant Dean Dr. Karim Maredia said the three C’s of climate, COVID, and conflict are causing issues for global food systems. And they can’t solve those problems without starting a conversation.

Maredia said food systems have modern problems, from a war in Ukraine to a global pandemic, requiring modern solutions.

“We need to look at the role that science, technology and innovation can play for addressing these solutions.”

Maredia says Michigan State is an international university, so they need to be a leader in collaboration on food system solutions. The university held a Universal Food Forum in Washington D.C. where university leaders collaborated with White House and U.S. Department of Agriculture staff on ways to improve the current food environment.

“No one can do it alone,” Maredia said. “We all need to work together. All the stake holders, academia, the industry, the government.”

U.S Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack said collaboration across the industry, especially on managing climate change, is good for everyone.

Thomas Vilsack: U.S. Secretary of Agriculture

“By doing it right, we’re going to reduce the risk of the climate crisis,” Vilsack said. “We’ll be able to adapt and mitigate more effectively. We’ll have higher farm incomes, and we’ll allow the U.S. to provide global leadership.”

Maredia said, at the end of the day, these conversations will benefit consumers at the grocery store.

“We need to do more research, and find out what are the roadblocks of people getting access to safe and nutritious food.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP performing rolling roadblock for crash investigation
Accident
UPDATE: Two killed in I-65 wreck
Cinthia G. Rangel, 26, appears in a booking photo taken at the Warren County Regional Jail...
Woman indicted following 2022 crash near Warren Central High football field
The Nashville-based health care operator said it discovered the breach July 5, which affects...
Information from 11 million patients may have been taken in breach, HCA Healthcare says
A search warrant was obtained for the residence where a large amount of Psilocybin Mushrooms...
WCSO arrest two people on weapon and drug charges

Latest News

Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured when a plane plunged nearly a mile during...
Turbulence aboard Allegiant flight injures 2 passengers, 2 flight attendants
Rowe says that she will finish the summer with the nonprofit, but will officially retire this...
Arts for All Kentucky executive director retires after over 30 years of service
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in limited U.S. states
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump lashes out after Justice Department no longer says presidency shields him from defamation suit
Local organizations preparing fundraiser for Officer Matt Davis
Local organizations preparing fundraiser for Officer Matt Davis