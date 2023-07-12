Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Clinton County

ALBANY, Ky. (WBKO) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Clinton County.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Kentucky 90 and Willow Grove Road around 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday. Kentucky State Police Post 15 responded to the incident alongside the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

A male subject was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner, according to a news release.

“To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” they said.

KSP said in a news release that they have statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout Kentucky.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.