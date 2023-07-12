Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Clinton County

(MGN image)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ky. (WBKO) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Clinton County.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Kentucky 90 and Willow Grove Road around 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday. Kentucky State Police Post 15 responded to the incident alongside the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

A male subject was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner, according to a news release.

“To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” they said.

KSP said in a news release that they have statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout Kentucky.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Two killed in I-65 wreck
Cinthia G. Rangel, 26, appears in a booking photo taken at the Warren County Regional Jail...
Woman indicted following 2022 crash near Warren Central High football field
The Nashville-based health care operator said it discovered the breach July 5, which affects...
Information from 11 million patients may have been taken in breach, HCA Healthcare says
A search warrant was obtained for the residence where a large amount of Psilocybin Mushrooms...
WCSO arrest two people on weapon and drug charges
Deandre Christian
Police arrest man wanted for February overdose death

Latest News

Hardin County residents killed in Monday crash
Ticket sales open on July 14.
‘Impractical Jokers’ and ‘Misery Index’ star, Sal Vulcano to perform at SKyPAC
Matt Davis, a police officer with the Bowling Green Police Department, was shot while...
BGPD: Officer Davis ‘improving each day’ following shooting injuries
Donald L. Slusher, 50, of Knox County, plead guilty on July 7, 2023, to charges stemming from a...
Man pleads guilty to charges related to 2021 truck crash