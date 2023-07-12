BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today looks mainly sunny and a little hotter as highs top out in the lower 90s. Scattered storms are possible late tonight into Thursday morning before more storms try to develop during the afternoon.

Sunny and hot!

We stay unsettled for the later part of the week into the first part of the weekend. Now, with the storms we see, a few may be on the stronger side with gusty winds, but we are not expecting widespread severe weather at this time.

