Three arrested in forged prescription case in Bowling Green

By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people have been arrested by the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force after they investigated a forged prescription case in Bowling Green.

DOMINIC ESCAMILLA
DOMINIC ESCAMILLA(Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force)

Dominic Escamilla, 21, of Aurora, Illinois, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. resisting arrest, first-degree criminal possession of a forged prescription and attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud.

DEION FISHER
DEION FISHER(Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force)

Deion Fisher, 26, of Dolton, Illinois, was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged prescription and attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud.

DANIEL WATER
DANIEL WATER(Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force)

Daniel Waters, 42, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged prescription and attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud.

According to a release, the three suspects attempted to fill forged prescriptions for Phenergan with Codeine for several weeks.

Police said on July 11, Escamilla entered Sheldon’s Pharmacy on Fairvew Avenue to fill the prescription, and they eventually found him at Donato’s after he left the pharmacy.

Police said that Escamilla attempted to run from the police, but they were able to put him in custody.

Police also discovered that a black Toyota SUV rental was being used by the suspect.

Simpson County Drug Task Force found the vehicle on I-65 and took Fisher into custody.

Waters was also arrested when he attempted to fill a forged prescription on June 12 at a pharmacy on Scottsville Road, according to police.

“The investigation shows a complex network of individuals from Illinois and Tennessee traveling to Kentucky to pass these forged prescriptions,” according to a release. “We are working with the Knoxville Police Department HIDTA Group in this investigation.”

All three suspects were taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and more charges could be handed down in the investigation.

