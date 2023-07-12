Thursday Storms

Rain chances do not look great to start Thursday, but a few more storms could develop with the heat of the afternoon as highs top out near 90.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few storms will try to develop later tonight, and they might just bring some wet weather to start your Thursday, but there is a better chance for storms once we get into the afternoon. A storm or two could produce strong winds and even some hail, but the overall severe weather risk is fairly low.

Heavy rain will be the main issue with storms on Thursday, but one or two could have strong, gusty winds and hail. (David Wolter)

The forecast looks less active on Friday with just a few isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a pretty good bet you will see at least a storm or two on Saturday, before we get into a quieter Sunday. Very up and down with rain chances over the next few days. Temperatures, on the other hand, remain fairly consistent.

