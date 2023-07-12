Thursday Storms
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few storms will try to develop later tonight, and they might just bring some wet weather to start your Thursday, but there is a better chance for storms once we get into the afternoon. A storm or two could produce strong winds and even some hail, but the overall severe weather risk is fairly low.
The forecast looks less active on Friday with just a few isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a pretty good bet you will see at least a storm or two on Saturday, before we get into a quieter Sunday. Very up and down with rain chances over the next few days. Temperatures, on the other hand, remain fairly consistent.
