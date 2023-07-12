Warren County Public Library renamed in honor of former director Lisa Rice

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In recognition of Lisa Rice’s decades of service to the Warren County Public Library, a ribbon cutting was held today at the newly titled Lisa Rice Library.

Community leaders with the City of Bowling Green and Warren County gathered to commemorate the occasion. They also signed a proclamation, officially marking July 12, 2023, as Lisa Rice Day in Warren County.

Rice says that while the accolades are appreciated, she is proud of the opportunity to serve the Warren County community in a way that brings together literacy and community engagement.

“The library is an institution and always has been an institution where everyone is valued by us. Everyone is valued by the library,” said Rice.

Judge Executive Doug Gorman remarked on the unique level of commitment that Rice has to the betterment of her community through the Warren County Public Library system.

“Think about spending your entire career in service to others. I mean, every moment of every day of your career in service to others,” said Gorman. “When I think of Lisa, and I’ve known her for many, many, many years, she is someone who has diligently thought of others before herself, which is what makes this such an exceptional community.”

As she looks back on her decades-long career, Rice says that she is also proud of making the library accessible for all.

“We are here to meet the needs of everyone in our community,” said Rice. “I think I’m proudest of the fact that we have spent the last 25 years looking at ways that we can break down barriers. That we can be in more places and serve more people who might not have had access in the past.”

