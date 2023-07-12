WKU’s Cam Tullar signs with Los Angeles Angels

(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball left-handed pitcher Cam Tullar signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels following the 2023 MLB Draft on Tuesday.

He joins CJ Weins in Major League Baseball after he was drafted in the sixth round by the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

In his lone season on The Hill, Tullar pitched 33.1 innings over 18 appearances and finished 2-1 with a 3.78 ERA. He struck out 49 batters against just 14 walks and allowed opponents to hit just .234 against.

Prior to coming to WKU, Tullar spent two seasons at Mississippi State and two seasons at Wabash Valley Community College. At Mississippi State, Tullar appeared in 45 games, recording 57 strikeouts in 43.2 innings pitched.

