1 killed, 3 injured in Allen County wreck

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was killed and three were injured in a wreck on New Glasgow Road on Monday.

Police responded to the 5400 block of New Glasgow Road at 1:56 p.m. for a collision with injuries call.

Police determined that work was being completed on New Glasgow Road and an individual was directing traffic around the work zone.

Reports indicate that the tractor trailer was stopped in the southbound lane as directed and a white 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was behind the tractor trailer.

Police discovered that a black 2012 Ford Escape was traveling southbound when it hit the rear of the Chevrolet Equinox and pushed it into the tractor trailer.

Preliminary investigations found that the Equinox had three people in it Sharon Regalado, of Scottsville, Linda Gumm, of Scottsville and Morris Gumm,of Scottsville.

The driver of the Escape, Amanda Farris, of Scottsville, was also injured.

All were transported to hospitals for treatment and Morris Gumm was pronounced dead in Nashville.

The investigation is ongoing.

