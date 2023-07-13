Community gathers for BBQ Fundraiser for Officer Matt Davis and his family

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green community’s support continues to pour in for Officer Matt Davis and his family.

It has officially been one week since Davis was shot and critically injured in the line of duty. In that week, there has been an outpouring of support from the community of Bowling Green and South-Central Kentucky.

Today, organizations and people within the community gathered at SOKY Marketplace for a barbecue fundraiser to help raise money and show support for Officer Davis, his family, and the Bowling Green Police Department.

After serving the community for years, the BGPD says the love and support the community has shown to the Davis family and the BGPD has been insurmountable.

“It is great to know that you are appreciated and that they appreciate the service that Officer Davis and other officers are giving to this community,” said the Chief of Police for the BGPD, Michael Delaney. “I believe it is transparent today that it is mutual. That they love us and we love them, and together we are one. It is a great feeling.”

The crowd was packed, and lines were wrapped around SOKY Marketplace for the fundraiser. Some waited over an hour for some barbecue, but it was worth it because they were helping a great cause.

“My coworker Claire and I got here at 10:45 a.m. so we’ve been in line over an hour now,” said supporter Savannah York. “Still waiting, hoping to get some barbecue. It’s an awesome turnout. We’re so happy and this is a great fundraiser, so glad to be a part of it.”

Some among the crowd were friends and coworkers of Davis. Some of his colleagues are expectedly still startled from hearing last week’s news.

“When the news first broke obviously I was devastated. We really prayed,” said Smiths Grove Chief of Police, Jason Franks. “We wanted to show the family our support, the law enforcement community as a whole wanted to show the Bowling Green Police Department, the city of Bowling Green, our support. So lots of prayers. Just praying every single day that he makes progress and gets better.”

Opportunities to show support for Davis and his family continue into July 14th at the ‘Beet Box Market’ where vendors will be set up at 11:30 a.m. and donate proceeds to Davis’s fundraising efforts.

